VIJAYAWADA: APEAMCET, the common entrance test for admission into engineering courses, began on Sunday. Over 62,000 aspirants attended the examination which was conducted in two sessions.

The examination was conducted in 128 centres across the 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh and Hyderabad.

From last year, the EAMCET was made online and students are receiving jumbling questions in each session.

The exam is being conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Kakinada (JNTU-K). For the first time, SC/ST candidates were asked to carry caste certificate along with hall ticket for verification. All the students were checked thoroughly at all examination centres.

"I was tensed while entering the exam hall as this is my first competitive examination. However, everything turned out well, thanks to the mock tests practised earlier and I am satisfied with my performance. Mathematics and Physics questions were little tough, but Chemistry questions were very easy," said N Sudheer, a student.

Majority of the students found the online EAMCET student-friendly, but were unable to understand how their performance would be evaluated.

Considering the soaring summer temperatures, authorities have arrangements for both the students and parents. Air-conditioned halls were arranged for students. Drinking water was supplied at the seats of the candidates. For the parents, the managements have arranged seating facilities on the respective campuses.

"We have made elaborate arrangements at all the examination centres. We were constantly in touch with the staff at examination centres. Students need not worry about the difficulty level of their question paper. Everything will be considered during the normalisation method of valuation," said Ch Saibabu, AP EAMCET Convener.

Candidates would receive a copy of the question paper to their registered mail id at the end of the examination day. Ranks would be given based on 75 per cent score of the EAMCET marks and 25 per cent weightage of the Intermediate marks.

The Education Department has appointed 128 observers, one each in all exam centres. Apart from observers, each examination centre had 4-6 technical supervisors and each hall had three invigilators.

The police had imposed 144 section near the examination centres and closed the nearby computer and photostat copy centres.

The APSRTC arranged additional buses for the transportation of candidates.

