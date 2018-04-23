VIJAYAWADA: The body of a newborn baby boy was found in a roadside drain near Hindu College in Machilipatnam on Sunday morning.

Local residents, who found the body, informed the Chilakalapudi police officials. Police reached the spot and sent the body to the government hospital for postmortem. Police found a portion of umbilical cord lying next to the body.

Chilakalapudi circle inspector Durga Prasad said the body was found around 9 am on Sunday. “It is believed that baby born in a premature state. The baby exposed to the Sun and could have died of dehydration,” he said.

When Express asked about the whereabouts of baby’s parents, Durga Prasad said police have no clues about it as of now.

Meanwhile, a case under section 318 of IPC (concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body) was registered at Chilakalapudi police station.

“We are inquiring all the hospital in Machilipatnam and surrounding hospitals to find any records of delivery and discharge. The investigation is still on to trace the parents,” he said.