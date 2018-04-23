VIJAYAWADA: The Road Transport Authority will organise 29th Road Safety Week in Krishna district from Monday to create awareness among road-users on the need of following traffic rules and safety norms.

The theme for this year's week-long campaign is 'Sadak Suraksha-Jeevan Raksha', said deputy transport commissioner (DTC) E Meera Prasad.

Meera Prasad said that rash driving along refurbished roads, increase in drunk driving, use of mobile phones while driving, refusal to use helmets and seat belts and over speeding were identified as the main reasons for road accidents.

The campaign will be inaugurated by District Collector and District Road Safety Committee chairman B Lakshmikantham by flagging off a campaign vehicle at Lorry Owners Association Hall, Benz Circle.

Focus will be also laid on creating awareness among people on the safety measures to be followed on the road to avoid accidents, he said.

Burra Kathalu by stage artists, pamphlet distribution, rallies and seminars will be organised as part of the campaign.

Officials will make power-point presentations and play animated video clips highlighting the importance of road safety. Interesting fact is, all these programmes were specifically designed for students by other students, he said.

All through the year, monthly and quarterly awareness drives will be held in colleges, offices and villages.

"This initiative is not just for one week. It will be an year-long exercise to reach our goals in reducing the number of deaths," Meera Prasad said.

Alarming figures

2,724 road accidents registered in the district in 2017.

735 died and 3,186 were injured in the district in 2017

2,968 accidents reported in the district in 2016

839 died and 3,513 sustained injuries in the district in 2016 due to road accidents

Timeline of activities:

April 23- Inauguration of 'Prachara Radham ( campaign vehicle)

April 24- Inauguration of medical campaign at DTC office, Vijayawada

April 25- Special drive to create awareness on wearing seat belts

April 26- Special drive on unauthorised silencers

April 27- Special drive on passengers in goods vehicles & awareness programme & medical

camp at Vuyyuru Sugar Factory

April 28- Special drive against usage of mobile phones while driving and driving without driving license

April 29- Bike rally highlighting the use of helmets in Vijayawada- RTA Junction- Police Control Room- Eluru Road- Ramavarappadu- Benz circle- RTA Junction. Special drive on radium stickers.

April 30- Closing ceremony: Rally of road safety vehicles; Fire engines (2), pollution certificate issuing vehicles (10), 108 ambulances (5), road safety vehicles (6) and interceptor (1) will take part