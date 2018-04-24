VIJAYAWADA:The contract employees of Chandranna Sanchara Chikitsa continued their protests in various districts across the State on Monday as part of their ongoing agitation to press for continuation of their services and increase of their wages as per GO 151.

In Vizianagaram district, the protest reached seventh day on Monday. In Kurnool, East Godavari and West Godavari districts, the protests are going on for the last three-four days. “We want the government to enhance our pay scale according to the GO 151. Though the Supreme Court has issued a directive (equal pay for equal work), the State government is not implementing it. Our services have to be regularised,” said P Srinivas, general secretary of United Medical and Health Employees Union, East Godavari.