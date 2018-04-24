VIJAYAWADA:CPM state secretary P Madhu has ruled out any possibility of political alliance with Congress, TDP, and YSRC in the near future, but said the party is yet to decide on the possible political alliance with Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena.

Speaking to TNIE, Madhu said in the just concluded national convention of the party in Hyderabad, it was resolved not to have any political alliance with the Congress, but party will extend support on certain issues inside and outside Parliament. "Regarding Andhra Pradesh, the party has resolved to agitate for Special Category Status to the state. With regard to the political alliance, no decision has been taken yet. As of now, we are supporting Jana Sena on public issues and a decision with regard to political alliance would be taken at right time," he explained.

Commenting on the recent developments in the State, he said Central Government is resorting to scare tactics and has even employed Governor of the state to pass the message to the Chief Minister. "Governor is a caretaker of the constitution and should remain apolitical. How can he be a messenger boy for the ruling party at the Centre," he questioned.

The Left leader advised Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu not to bow down before Centre by making another 'U' turn.

"The way Chandrababu Naidu working today is clearly exposes his double standards. On one hand, he says protests by Opposition have made the State suffer losses and on the other hand, he misuses government machinery and crores of rupees of public money to sit on fast. Is it not loss-making and a waste of people's valuable time? People's should be wary of Naidu's mercurial moods," he said and demanded Chief Minister to come clear on the amount spent on his so-called 'Dharma Porata Deeksha'.

Madhu also found fault with Legislative Assembly Speaker Kodela Sivaprasad Rao for participating in 'Cycle Yatra' and wondered how can a Speaker act like that. "His position is supposed to be neutral and he is not supposed to take part in political meetings," he said.

Meanwhile, both the CPM and CPI have decided to observe Tuesday as Black Day and both parties urged the people to switch off their lights between 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. as a mark of protest for the central government denying Special Category Status to AP.