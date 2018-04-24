VIJAYAWADA:HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao launched Mana Vooru- Mana Badi programme on Monday. The week-long programme is aimed at increasing the admission rate in government schools. As part of the programme, government school teachers will visit houses and urge parents to sent their children to government schools.

Ganta Srinivasa Rao said all the government schools in the State would be digitised and classrooms would be transformed into virtual classrooms with advanced lab facilities and locker rooms.“About `25,003 crore funds were allocated in the State budget for education. We will recruit best teachers through DSC to impart quality education to the students,” he said.The Mana Vooru-Mana Badi programme, which was planned from Monday, has been postponed to the first week of June.

Books, bags and uniforms were distributed to Anganwadi preschool children on the occasion.District Collector B Lakshmikantham, MLC AS Ramakrishna, MLA Gadde Rammohan Rao, Education department Joint Director Subba Reddy, Sarva Siksha Abhiyan PD Srinivas Rao, DEO Rajya Lakshmi and others were present.

SSC results to be out on April 29

HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao will announce the SSC examination results in Visakhapatnam on April 29. Similarly, the notification for Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) will be announced on May 4 and the TET examination will take place on June 10.

Govt schools no longer inferior: KEK

Kurnool: Deputy Chief Minister KE Krishnamurthy appealed to the people to send their children to government schools where all facilities, including digital classrooms are available now on par with private schools. Addressing the Mana Badi programme, the Deputy Chief Minister said that all the government schools were being developed like corporate schools.