VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary Dinesh Kumar has directed the officials to set up price stabilisation fund and take steps for bringing all farmers under the purview National Agriculture Market (eNAM).

At a meeting with officials of the Agriculture and Marketing Department in his chambers at the Interim Government Complex (IGC) in Velagapudi on Tuesday, the Chief Secretary said eNAM will help drive away middlemen and ensure profits to farmers. He suggested to the officials to set up the fund with the assistance from the government and the taxes collected from farmers.

Speaking on the occasion, Marketing Commissioner Samuel Anand Kumar said that eNAM is being implemented at 22 agriculture market committees in the State. He said financial benefits were extended to a tune Rs 54.07 crore to 4,723 farmers under the ‘Rythu Bandhu’ scheme in the financial year 2017-18.