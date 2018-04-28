Ex-CBI JD’s son secures 196th rank in Civil Services

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:Amilineni Bhargav Teja, who hails from Anantapur district, bagged 88th rank in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) 2017 exams, the results of which were announced on Friday.

Bhargav Teja bettered his rank and made it to the top 100 this time from 314 he had secured in the UPSC-2016 exams. He had got 609th rank in the UPSC-2014 exams and is currently serving as an IRS officer in New Delhi.

According to information, more than 20 candidates from both the Telugu-speaking states have made it to the Civil Services. Former IPS officer VV Lakshminarayana’s son V Sai Praneeth bagged 196th rank. G Surya Sai Praveen Chand from Uppalaguptam mandal of East Godavari district secured 512th rank.

Other candidates who secured ranks from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are: Seelam Sai Teja (43), Narapureddy Mourya (100), G Madhuri (144), Vivek Johnson (195), Y Akshay Kumar (624) and Bhargav Sekhar (816).

It maybe recalled that of the 4,56,625 candidates who appeared for the examination last year, 13,366 had cleared the test. Of them, 2,568 made it to the interview.After the interview held between February and April this year, the committee selected 990 candidates for various cadres.