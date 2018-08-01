Capital Region Development Authority to hold open forums every Tuesday

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) will hold open forums to approve building permits every Tuesday in the villages of the capital region, from where most applications are filed, said K Naga Sundari, director of Development Promotion wing of the authority.

Speaking at an open forum held in Navuluru, Naga Sundari said preliminary approvals would be given instantly to the applicants who submitted requisite documents.

Later, the Development Promotion wing demolished one building in Prasadampadu for deviation from the plan, while the structure was being constructed. Naga Sundari warned that all such buildings would be razed down.