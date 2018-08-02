Australia Admission Day on Aug 3 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: AECC Global Education Consultancy will conduct ‘Australia Admission Day’ at Hotel Fortune Murali, MG Road on August 3. In a press release issued here on Wednesday, AECC Global Business Head Chaitanya Vadapalli said that around 20 reputed universities and educational institutions from Australia will participate in the programme. He called upon the students to participate in the programme and clarify their queries regarding scholarships, fee assessment and tuition fees.