TDP plans to approach SC seeking fulfillment of bifurcation promises 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After raising the issue of implementation of the AP Reorganisation Act in Parliament, knocking the doors of President and Vice-President and taking up protests inside and outside the House, the TDP said it is now contemplating moving the Supreme Court on the issue of Special Category Status for the State and fulfillment of all other assurances made at the time of bifurcation.

Speaking to the media outside Parliament, where the TDP continued its protests ever since the start of the session, TDP MP Galla Jayadev said, “We moved No- Confidence Motion against the BJP government and we are contemplating moving the Supreme Court. We will keep fighting until justice is done to Andhra Pradesh.”

On Thursday, TDP MPs protested in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament demanding Special Category Status to AP. Chittoor MP Naramalli Sivaprasad, who has been donning different attires in protest against the Centre’s deceit including the roles of Sathya Sai Baba, Annamacharya, a washerman and others over the past few days, on Thursday donned the role of a ‘Mayala Fakir’. Inside the House also, the TDP MPs displayed placards and raised slogans demanding SCS to AP disrupting the proceedings for sometime.