Home Cities Vijayawada

APCRDA awaits GO to list Amaravati bonds

Once the bonds, titled Amaravati Bonds, are released into the market, the authority is likely to get the funds by the end of the month.

Published: 04th August 2018 04:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2018 04:24 AM   |  A+A-

Amravati. (File Photo)

By Jayanth P
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the state cabinet clearing the decks for raising funds for capital construction by issuing bonds, the AP Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) is gearing up to float them in the next two weeks.

Once the bonds, titled Amaravati Bonds, are released into the market, the authority is likely to get the funds by the end of the month. “The cabinet has given its nod, but we are awaiting the issuance of the government order. Once that is issued, we will enter the market. We will list the Amaravati Bonds on the Electronic Bidding Platform/ Bond Platform of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in about 10 days,” a senior official monitoring the process of bonds issuance told TNIE. The CRDA expects to raise Rs 1,300 crore at a coupon rate of 10.32 per cent. If the bonds receive good response, there is a greenshoe option to raise another Rs 700 crore.

Sources in the CRDA said that before the cabinet approved the bonds proposal, the finance department raised red flags as the coupon rate of over 10 per cent would burden the already cash-strapped exchequer.
However, the CRDA officials maintained that the coupon rate was arrived at keeping in mind the market conditions. “The interest rate is well calculated. We don’t have funds readily available to take up the works. If we wait, hoping for a better rate, cost of establishment will escalate and result in cost overrun. So for the project to go forward, bonds will be an advantage,” the official explained.

The official added: “Compared to the rates that HUDCO and other agencies offer, we have proposed a competitive price. It is also an advantage as the coupon rate would remain fixed for ten years, unlike the bank interest rates, which are revised often.”

Meanwhile, the officials are also expecting a positive reply from the World Bank regarding the sanction of Rs 3,300 crore by September. “Besides the World Bank, loans from Indian Bank, Vijaya Bank and Andhra Bank are also expected to be released shortly,” another official added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
APCRDA Amaravati bonds Capital Construction HUDCO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama start hiring for their Netflix project
Lucknow streets waterlogged following heavy rainfall 
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta