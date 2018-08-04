Bantumilli robbery: Relatives’ role suspected

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In the robbery case where an elderly woman, from Peddatummidi village in Krishna district, was tied up and robbed of Rs 19 lakh in cash and 19 sovereigns of gold ornaments, Bantumilli police said it has got a major breakthrough as they are suspecting role of relatives and neighbours in it.

The crime was committed by people who were well-aware of financial status of the victim, Bolla Nageswaramm (65), police found during their investigation into the incident that took place on Tuesday.

The lady, who lives with her son Sivaji (an aqua farmer), was tied to a chair. “Sivaji does lakhs of rupees of transactions per day. The accused must have been following him and his family closely. Knowing that he kept huge sums of money in his house, they decide to rob him. We are taking help from CCTV footage to catch the accused,” said Bantumilli police.

The police further said they have obtained crucial information and will arrest the accused soon. “People close to Sivaji’s family were questioned. Also, we are verifying fingerprints collected from the crime scene to check whether they match with criminals who committed similar crimes.”