City police inaugurate anti-ragging cell in college

VIJAYAWADA:City police conducted an awareness session against ragging at Dhanekula Institute of Engineering and Technology (DIET) in Penamaluru mandal near Vijayawada, for the students, on Friday and discussed the ill-effects of ragging.

The police also inaugurated an anti-ragging cell in the college and asked the students to approach them when they faced ‘awkward situations’ in the college. The police also asked the students not to invite unnecessary problems by ragging fellow and junior students.

Addressing the students, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Gajarao Bhupal said that the students, who would rag fellow students, causing insult or annoyance or fear or apprehension or threat or intimidation or outrage of modesty or injury to them would face severe consequences. He further stated that ragging either within or outside any educational institution was prohibited. “There is a penalty for ragging and that costs the person’s - whoever tries to insult other students in the name of ragging - career,” the DCP warned.

The police officials also discussed the measures that should be taken to curb the menace of ragging in any form inside and outside the campus. “Dedicated complaint box has also been placed in the campus. The box has the mobile numbers of the local police station written on it, so that students can directly contact the police if they face any such problems. Meanwhile, students can lodge complaints through 4th Lion App,” the DCP said. Students, teaching and non-teaching staff took part in the programme, where central ACP N Satyanandam and Penamaluru circle inspector K Damodhar interacted with the students and clarified their doubts.