Chinese IT firm to set up Rs 1,400 crore unit in Tirupati   

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: IT, Electronics and Communication (IT, E and C) Minister Nara Lokesh announced that another ‘major’ electronics company has come forward to establish a manufacturing unit in Andhra Pradesh. The firm, according to the IT, E and C Department, is one among the top three electronics companies and will invest Rs 1,400 crore in the State to set up the manufacturing facility, which is its first in India. While the unit will come up in Tirupati, the details of the firm will be announced on Monday.

According to the officials, the China-based firm will manufacture mobile camera modules and TFT screens. It is the first manufacturing unit in India, which so far has only assembly units. “We are withholding the details of the company till Monday as Maharashtra and New Delhi governments are also trying to lure the firm to set up shop in their States.

However, the company has agreed to establish a manufacturing facility in 2 million sqft area in the Electronics Manufacturing Cluster-2 in Tirupati. It will generate direct employment to 6,000 people,” the officials said on Saturday. A MoU will be signed in this regard in the presence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu after the details of the company are made public, the officials said.

They further added that the firm will also set up a Centre of Excellence for Research and Development.