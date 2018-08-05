Home Cities Vijayawada

Chinese IT firm to set up Rs 1,400 crore unit in Tirupati   

The firm, according to the IT, E and C Department, is one among the top three electronics companies and will invest Rs 1,400 crore in the State to set up the manufacturing facility.

Published: 05th August 2018 03:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2018 03:53 AM   |  A+A-

AP IT minister Nara Lokesh (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  IT, Electronics and Communication (IT, E and C) Minister Nara Lokesh announced that another ‘major’ electronics company has come forward to establish a manufacturing unit in Andhra Pradesh. The firm, according to the IT, E and C Department, is one among the top three electronics companies and will invest Rs 1,400 crore in the State to set up the manufacturing facility, which is its first in India. While the unit will come up in Tirupati, the details of the firm will be announced on Monday.

According to the officials, the China-based firm will manufacture mobile camera modules and TFT screens. It is the first manufacturing unit in India, which so far has only assembly units. “We are withholding the details of the company till Monday as Maharashtra and New Delhi governments are also trying to lure the firm to set up shop in their States.

However, the company has agreed to establish a manufacturing facility in 2 million sqft area in the Electronics Manufacturing Cluster-2 in Tirupati. It will generate direct employment to 6,000 people,” the officials said on Saturday. A MoU will be signed in this regard in the presence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu after the details of the company are made public, the officials said. 
They further added that the firm will also set up a Centre of Excellence for Research and Development.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tirupati  N Chandrababu Naidu Nara Lokesh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Rajasthan is progressing from BIMARU state to a developed state: Amit Shah
Arrested MDC supporters appear in Harare court after police raid
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta