NT Rama Rao's biopic to be released on January 9

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Actors Balakrishna and Rana Daggubati and director Krish visited former CM NT Rama Rao’s house in Nimmakuru on Saturday. After garlanding his statue, Balakrishna announced that the biopic on NTR would be released on January 9. “Shooting for the movie is going at a brisk pace. This will be a special film as no actor in the world had as much social impact as NTR had through films,” he said.

Balakrishna later spoke to relatives and childhood friends of NTR. “We know only one per cent about NTR’s life. We have come to know so much more during shooting. All of these details cannot be included in the film. However, we will try and tell the most important parts of his life story,” said Krish, who is directing the movie.