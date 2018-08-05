Home Cities Vijayawada

TDP government in Rs 53,039 crore PD account scam: GVL Narasimha Rao

 Alleging that the TDP government was involved in a scam as big as 2G and Commonwealth Games, BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao said that it credited Rs 53,039 crore in personal deposit.

VIJAYAWADA:  Alleging that the TDP government was involved in a scam as big as 2G and Commonwealth Games, BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao said that it credited Rs 53,039 crore in personal deposit (PD) accounts of the State officials for which there was no clear record of expenditure. He further alleged that the State government diverted the funds and demanded that a court-monitored CBI probe be ordered into the issue.

Speaking to reporters, along with BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana here on Saturday, the MP accused the TDP government of trying to mislead the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India in the PD account matter. “Money is credited into PD accounts of officials to meet miscellaneous expenditure of departments. States like West Bengal and Gujarat have 153 and 478 PD accounts, and have a few hundreds of crores of rupees in them.

However, the TDP government, as per the CAG report, has 58,418 such accounts through which it transferred Rs 53,039 crore in 2016-17 fiscal. Since tracking funds in the PD accounts is not transparent, the TDP government might have opened accounts in the name of even the party workers and diverted the money,” he said. As on March 31, 2017, `26,513 crore was in the PD accounts, Narasimha Rao observed and added that even the CAG noted that funds lying in such accounts would be difficult to track and may lead to embezzlement and loss. 

“The TDP government did not provide clear accounts when the CAG sought them. It should come clear on the issue. If not, we will expose the TDP PD account scam, which is similar to 2G, CWG and coal scandals at the national level. If the State wants, the Centre would take up the issue by conducting a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the matter,” he said. The MP also said that the only focus of the TDP was securing 25 MP seats in the next elections. “There are several such irregularities in the TDP regime. But, it is trying to hide all the documents. We will expose all of them,” he said.

New BJP State executive
BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana on Saturday announced the new executive committee of the AP unit. He said that Kandula Rajmohan Reddy, Dara Sambaiah, Paka Satyanarayana, veteran actress Dasarathraj Kavitha, S Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, T Nagabhushanam, K Kapileswaraiah and K Koteswara Rao were appointed vice-presidents. V Satyamurthy, Jammula Syam Kishore, Pydikondala Manikyala Rao and S Suresh Reddy are the State BJP general secretaries.  P Sanyasi Raju is the treasurer. Besides the general secretaries, 14 secretaries and 10 zonal prabharies were also appointed.

