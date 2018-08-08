At last, luxury boats ready for rides at Punnami of Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Visitors of Punnami Ghat have thrilling experiences awaiting them; rides in a Triple Pontoon luxury boat, and an AC boat. The rides will be 15 minutes long and their fare will be `120 per adult, and `100 per child for the Triple Pontoon boat, and `160 per adult and `130 per child for the AC boat.

Group rides will cost `7000 and `5000 for AC boat and Triple Pontoon boat respectively. The fares are inclusive of GST. The AC boat, a 30-seater, is made of fiber-reinforced plastic. It has transparent glass for the viewers to enjoy the scenic beauty of the Krishna river. The Triple Pontoon Luxury boat is a 12-seater.