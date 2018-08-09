Are you ready for probe? BJP Andhra Pradesh president Kanna Lakshminarayana to CM Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana written a letter to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu questioning if the TDP government is ready for a CBI probe into the ‘irregularities’ in the execution of irrigation projects in the State.

In his letter written on Wednesday, Kanna said, “You say that Rs 40,000 crore has been spent on irrigation projects in the State in the last four years. But, isn’t it a fact that you and your Water Resources Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao pocketed half of it through commissions. Are you and your minister ready for a CBI investigation into the irregularities done in the name of nomination and cost escalation?”

He also asked if the TDP government was prepared for an inquiry into the expenditure on purchase of power despite claiming that the State was power surplus. “Aren’t you ashamed to misuse public money on your personal affairs like staying in a five star hotel for a year in Hyderabad when the State is in a financial crisis?” he demanded an answer.

The BJP State president also demanded an explanation from the Chief Minister as to how he got stay orders in 18 cases pending in court against him. “If you are clean as you claim, why haven’t the stays been vacated? Do you have the courage to tell the public how you got the cases stayed?” he sought to know.

Meanwhile, some of the newly appointed members of the Executive Committee of the State BJP took charge at the party office earlier in the day.