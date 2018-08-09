Home Cities Vijayawada

Are you ready for probe? BJP Andhra Pradesh president Kanna Lakshminarayana to CM Chandrababu Naidu

BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana written a letter to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu questioning if the TDP government is ready for a CBI probe into the ‘irregularities’ in the execution o

Published: 09th August 2018 04:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2018 04:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana written a letter to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu questioning if the TDP government is ready for a CBI probe into the ‘irregularities’ in the execution of irrigation projects in the State.

In his letter written on Wednesday, Kanna said, “You say that Rs 40,000 crore has been spent on irrigation projects in the State in the last four years. But, isn’t it a fact that you and your Water Resources Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao pocketed half of it through commissions. Are you and your minister ready for a CBI investigation into the irregularities done in the name of nomination and cost escalation?”
He also asked if the TDP government was prepared for an inquiry into the expenditure on purchase of power despite claiming that the State was power surplus. “Aren’t you ashamed to misuse public money on your personal affairs like staying in a five star hotel for a year in Hyderabad when the State is in a financial crisis?” he demanded an answer.

The BJP State president also demanded an explanation from the Chief Minister as to how he got stay orders in 18 cases pending in court against him. “If you are clean as you claim, why haven’t the stays been vacated? Do you have the courage to tell the public how you got the cases stayed?” he sought to know.
Meanwhile, some of the newly appointed members of the Executive Committee of the State BJP took charge at the party office  earlier in the day.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Karunanidhi laid to rest at Marina Beach
A 2014 file image of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie at the premiere of 'The Normal Heart' in New York. (Photo | AP)
Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of evading child support
Gallery
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi
PM Modi pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/ EPS)
Former Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi no more: Leaders, celebrities arrive in Chennai to pay last respects