Delhi Public School in Vijayawada felicitates international Roller Skater

VIJAYAWADA: The management of Delhi Public School, Vijayawada, felicitated their student Gunda Satwik, a Roller Skater who represented India at the Inline Hockey World Championship. He captained the junior Indian team and played for the senior team at the championship held in Edius, Italy.

Out of the 18 nations that participated in the championship, Satwik’s team stood 9th, defeating countries like China.

On this occasion, the dean of DPS, S B Rao, told the press that G Satwik had been studying at DPS for a long time and was trained by the skating coaches of the school. He and a few other students have won many other tournaments at the state, national and international levels. There are a few more students who are being coached under the expert guidance of their sports trainers for other competitions.

The Pro Vice Chairman, Mr. P. Narendra Babu, The Principal, Mala, and the teachers congratulated and felicitated Master G. Satwik on his achievement.