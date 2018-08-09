Home Cities Vijayawada

Inspect girls’ hostels in Andhra Pradesh: Chief Secretary Dinesh Kumar tells Collectors

Chief Secretary Dinesh Kumar has directed the District Collectors to inspect all the children’s homes and girls’ hostels across the State and submit detailed reports on the conditions there.

Published: 09th August 2018 04:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2018 04:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

In the wake of reports of several untoward incidents taking place in the children’s homes and girls hostels in other States, where the inmates were subjected to abuse and torture, the Chief Secretary underscored the need for taking effective measures to avoid occurrence of such incidents in the State.

After directing the Collectors to set up inspection teams, he wanted them to personally interact with the inmates of children’s homes and girls hostels and enquire them whether they are facing any abuse or other harassment from the staff. Similarly, the inspection teams should also go through the security measures and ambience at the children’s homes and girls hostels, he said.

Asserting that the State government is committed to the safety and welfare of the inmates of children’s homes and girls hostels, he said the officials should take steps to ensure that the children and girls do not face any hardships.

