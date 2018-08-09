Home Cities Vijayawada

‘Jail Bharo’ against anti-farmer policies today in Vijayawada

Hundreds of farmers across the State will court arrest as part of the Jail Bharo programme on Thursday protesting the ‘anti-farmer’ policies of the Narendra Modi government.

Published: 09th August 2018 04:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2018 04:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Hundreds of farmers across the State will court arrest as part of the Jail Bharo programme on Thursday protesting the ‘anti-farmer’ policies of the Narendra Modi government.At 20 administrative centres in 13 districts, 1,000 farmers each will stage picketing at the Collectorates and Collector’s camp offices demanding the Modi government to step down from power for ‘betraying’ farmers.

As a prelude to the Jail Bharo programme, which has been taken up by the All India Kisan Sabha in 400 districts across the country, signatures of lakhs of farmers were collected. In each district, not less than 30,000 signatures were collected and they would be submitted to the District Collectors after the protest.
“If they refuse to take our memorandums and arrest us, we are ready for court arrest. All we want is to have the anti-farmer government quit. Tomorrow, it happens to be the day on which Mahatma Gandhi asked British to Quit India and now, we are asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi to quit Sarkar,” Y Kesava Rao, president of AP Rythu Sangham, said.

According to him, in the last four years, farmers in the country have suffered losses to the tune of Rs 2 lakh crore and there has been an increase in farmer suicides by 26 per cent. “Though the Centre claims that it has announced MSP for crops, it is not helping the farmers in any manner. It is not in tune with MS Swaminathan Commission recommendations.  The farmer’s effort is calculated at just Rs 36 per day and only diesel expenses of the tractor are taken into consideration. But the investment into cultivation is much more,” he said.

The farmer leader found fault with the Central Government for weakening the marketing base as FCI, Markfed and other government agencies are disinterested in procurement of farm produce, which has only resulted in lack of competition, making farmers suffer losses.

Some of the demands put forth by the farmers are implementation of MS Swaminathan Commission’s recommendations, payment of premium under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana by the government and  `5,000 per month pension to small and marginal farmers, who crossed 60 years of age.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jail Bharo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Karunanidhi laid to rest at Marina Beach
A 2014 file image of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie at the premiere of 'The Normal Heart' in New York. (Photo | AP)
Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of evading child support
Gallery
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi
PM Modi pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/ EPS)
Former Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi no more: Leaders, celebrities arrive in Chennai to pay last respects