Japanese industrialists keen to invest in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A delegation of industrialists from Japan called on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and evinced interest to invest in Andhra Pradesh.The delegation led by Ambassador of Japan to India Kenji Hiramatsu, met Naidu at his residence in Undavalli near here on Wednesday and discussed about the role to be played by Japanese investors in development of the State in general and the capital Amaravati in particular.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister appealed to the delegation to establish knowledge based companies so as to generate employment and increase investments. He asked the Japanese team, which is conducting a Traffic and Transport Study in Vijayawada city, to submit its report by November.

Representatives of five Japanese companies which submitted proposals on Data Centre and Cloud Computing Infrastructure, Weather Radar Systems, Water Treatment Systems, Sewage Treatment Systems and Traffic Control System in Vijayawada, sought clearance of their proposals.

Kuni Umi Asset Management Company came forward to develop a Future Pavilion in Amaravati with a built up area of 1,000 sq mt with the support of APCRDA.In addition, the Japanese team evinced interest to involve in housing in the capital city, set up food processing units and exchange of technology.

Secretary of Industries and Commerce Solomon Arokia Raj and CRDA Commissioner Ch Sreedhar were also present.

APSSDC signs MoU with JCH-IN

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited (JCH-IN) to set up Model Skill Development Centres (MSDCs) in the State.

The MoU was signed by APSSDC Executive Director T Anil Kumar and JCH-IN official S Vivek Mani here on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, Anil Kumar said, “MSDCs will offer courses in AC repair and maintenance for four batches of 20-30 candidates each, training about 600 candidates a year. The course duration will be of 3 months. The syllabus will be provided by JCH-IN and certificates will be awarded jointly by JCH-IN and APSSDC. The first two MSDCs in ITIs at Kakinada and Vijayawada will be operational by September. The other centres will be set up at ITIs in Nellore, Anantapur and Visakhapatnam in the next phase.”