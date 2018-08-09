Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation staff salaries likely to be paid through treasury

The long pending demand of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) employees to get their salaries paid under 010 head of account, i.e., payment through treasury is likely to be implemented by November

Published: 09th August 2018 04:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2018 04:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The long-pending demand of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) employees to get their salaries paid under 010 head of account, i.e., payment through treasury is likely to be implemented by November. Members of the Ministerial Employees’ Association of the civic body are set to meet Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in this regard on August 18.

For the last four years the employees had been placing this demand in front of the civic body authorities on this issue. However, it has not been resolved till date. But the employees saw a ray of hope so far as achieving their long pending demand went, when city Mayor Koneru Sreedhar on Wednesday gave an assurance that he would take an initiative to resolve their issue before the completion of his tenure.

According to VMC officials, a major chunk of the revenue earned by the civic body is spent for payment of salaries to the 2,700 permanent employees working in various departments of the Corporation. The salary bill itself is about `15 crore per month and the State government does not pay the salaries to VMC personnel as it does to employees of other civic bodies, such as those of Guntur and Visakhapatnam under the 010 scheme. ‘’The civic body (VMC) employees will be benefited if the State government provide (salaries) through 010 account and the civic body can save up to Rs 180 crore per annum (as a result of this),’’ said a member of Ministerial Employees Association.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vijayawada Municipal Corporation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Karunanidhi laid to rest at Marina Beach
A 2014 file image of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie at the premiere of 'The Normal Heart' in New York. (Photo | AP)
Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of evading child support
Gallery
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi
PM Modi pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/ EPS)
Former Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi no more: Leaders, celebrities arrive in Chennai to pay last respects