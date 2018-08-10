Home Cities Vijayawada

Heavy rain likely in next 24 hours in Coastal Andhra Pradesh

Published: 10th August 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2018 04:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Coastal Andhra region will witness moderate to heavy rains in the next 24 hours as the Southwest monsoon winds are active over Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

According to weathermen, the existing low pressure area over East Madhya Pradesh and north Chhattisgarh weakened and low pressure area built over East Madhya Pradesh and its neighbourhood on Thursday morning.

It now lies over central parts of North Madhya Pradesh and its neighbourhood. As the Southwest monsoon is active over coastal parts of the State, moderate to heavy rains are likely to occur in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and East Godavari and moderate to light rains are likely to occur in West Godavari, Krishna and Guntur districts for the next 24-48 hours.

According to IMD, associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 4.5 km above the mean sea level.

