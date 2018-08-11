Construction and building technology Expo 2018 held in Vijayawada

Home Cities Vijayawada

The three day AP Construction and Build-tech Expo 2018 was inaugurated by Water Resources Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao here on Friday.

VIJAYAWADA: The three day AP Construction and Build-tech Expo 2018 was inaugurated by Water Resources Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao here on Friday. At the expo, about 110 organisations have displayed their products which include construction equipment, materials related to building, architecture, interiors, furnishing etc. The expo was organised by Shiny Trade Events and Exhibitions (STEE).

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that organising different kinds of expos in Amaravati helped in making everyone aware about latest technologies developed in the field of construction and the machinery used for it. He also said that all the companies taking part in the expo should see the Polavaram project and the capital city.

“A large number of engineers are working for the prestigious national project using the latest machinery and world class technology and the companies visiting the project will get to know about them. Polavaram engineers’ team will visit the expo in three days. Next time, the expo will be organised at Auto Nagar, the biggest automobile cluster in Asia,” he added. 

Expo CEO Sk Baji said that STEE was organising this expo for the third time in Vijayawada. He said that 100 companies from across the country participated in the expo, which was a good sign for the growth of the state.

CREDAI, NAREDCO, Amaravati Builders Association, Architecture Association, Engineers Institution of India and School of Architecture participated in the programme.

