World Biofuel Day observed in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Oil companies organised an awareness programme in Vijayawada on Friday to mark the World Biofuel Day.

Collector B Lakshmikantham, who was the chief guest, said: “The central government is taking extensive measures to increase blending of biofuels since 2014.

This will help in reducing import dependency on crude oil; additional income to farmers and employment opportunities.” Speakers at the event said the objective of the national biofuel policy is to reach 20 per cent ethanol blending.