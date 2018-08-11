Home Cities Vijayawada

World Biofuel Day observed in Vijayawada

Published: 11th August 2018 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2018 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Oil companies organised an awareness programme in Vijayawada on Friday to mark the World Biofuel Day.

Collector B Lakshmikantham, who was the chief guest, said: “The central government is taking extensive measures to increase blending of biofuels since 2014.

This will help in reducing import dependency on crude oil; additional income to farmers and employment opportunities.” Speakers at the event said the objective of the national biofuel policy is to reach 20 per cent ethanol blending.

