Andhra Pradesh: Temple chief denies role in Surya Latha’s removal

Published: 12th August 2018 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2018 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Goddess Kanaka Durga Temple Trust Board Chairman Y Gowranga Babu on Saturday condemned the allegations levelled against him in a section of media over the removal of Trust Board member Surya Latha following the missing saree incident.

In a press release issued here, the chairman said that Surya Latha was removed from the committee only after taking into consideration the statements of temple staff and vedic committee member Shankar Sandilya.

A detailed report has also been submitted by former in-charge, Endowments Commissioner M Padma, over the issue in which she stated Surya Latha as culprit in the silk saree missing issue at Indrakeeladri, he added.

Refuting allegation

