Harley-Davidson opens its 1st store in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Eyeing the expanding superbike market in the State, US-based premium motorcyle maker Harley-Davidson has opened its first showroom in Andhra Pradesh at Vijayawada on Saturday.

Besides selling high-end cruisers, Harley Davidson also plans to promote ‘riding culture’ by introducing its community programmes through its cult groups: Harley Owners Group (HOG) and Ladies of Harley Chapter. The price range of the models is between `6.5 lakh to `72 lakh.

Speaking at the inauguration of the outlet, the managing director of the Vijayawada dealership (Sunrise Harley-Davidson--the 26th showroom in the country), Yalamanchali Ramu, said that along with sales and servicing of two-wheelers, the showroom will also offer the brand’s merchandise and accessories exclusively.

“Sales in the superbike segment will see a significant growth in 2018-19, according to market trends. After the State division, we see same potential in Andhra Pradesh, especially with the new capital coming up. So, we have entered the market.”

Demand for Harley-Davidson bikes is high not just in the State, but across the country, he added.

About 265 Harley-Davidson bikes were brought from Andhra Pradesh in the last four-five years, he observed. “Enquiries are pouring in.

We have already received eight bookings even before we opened the showroom,” he said. “We also aim to promote riding culture through our strong riding community.”

