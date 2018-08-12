Home Cities Vijayawada

Harley-Davidson opens its 1st store in Vijayawada

Eyeing the expanding superbike market in the State, US-based premium motorcyle maker Harley-Davidson has opened its first showroom in Andhra Pradesh at Vijayawada on Saturday.

Published: 12th August 2018 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2018 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

A Fat Boy model of Harley Davidson parked at its Vijayawada showroom | R V K Rao

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Eyeing the expanding superbike market in the State, US-based premium motorcyle maker Harley-Davidson has opened its first showroom in Andhra Pradesh at Vijayawada on Saturday.
Besides selling high-end cruisers, Harley Davidson also plans to promote ‘riding culture’ by introducing its community programmes through its cult groups: Harley Owners Group (HOG) and Ladies of Harley Chapter. The price range of the models is between `6.5 lakh to `72 lakh.

Speaking at the inauguration of the outlet, the managing director of the Vijayawada dealership (Sunrise Harley-Davidson--the 26th showroom in the country), Yalamanchali Ramu, said that along with sales and servicing of two-wheelers, the showroom will also offer the brand’s merchandise and accessories exclusively.

“Sales in the superbike segment will see a significant growth in 2018-19, according to market trends. After the State division, we see same potential in Andhra Pradesh, especially with the new capital coming up. So, we have entered the market.”

Demand for Harley-Davidson bikes is high not just in the State, but across the country, he added.
About 265 Harley-Davidson bikes were brought from Andhra Pradesh in the last four-five years, he observed. “Enquiries are pouring in.

We have already received eight bookings even before we opened the showroom,” he said. “We also aim to promote riding culture through our strong riding community.”

For the love of riding
The company will promote riding culture among denizens  
The price range of the models available at the Vijayawada store is between J6.5L to J72L

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Harley-Davidson

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
A boy offering vavu-bali on Papanasam beach at Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. (Photo |BP Deepu / EPS)
Vavubali conducted smoothly in Thiruvananthapuram
Bobby and Sunny Deol. (Photo | Instagran)
When Sunny Deol slapped brother Bobby
Gallery
A major earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok island on Sunday, killing 400 and leaving thousands homeless. The 7 magnitude Earthquake was followed by a strong after-shock of 5.9 magnitude, hindering rescue operations. The death toll has reached 380, and i
Indonesia: Earthquakes across Lombok Island kills hundreds, render thousands homeless
Hundreds of people flocked to Varkala Papanasam beach, Thiruvallam Sree Parasurama temple, Shangumugham beach and various temples in the district. However, no untoward incidents have been reported. In image: Varkala Papanasam beach on Saturday 11 August 2
Thousands honour the dead with Karkadaka Vavu bali ritual