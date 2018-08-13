Home Cities Vijayawada

Fire accident in Guntur godown

Rs 11 crore worth of cotton bales were reduced to ashes in the fire as per the complaint given by the company manager.

Published: 13th August 2018 04:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2018 04:12 AM   |  A+A-

Bomb blast

Image used for representational purpose for blast.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A major fire broke out in the National Collateral Management Services Limited (NCMSL) godown at Vasavi Nagar of Pedakakani town in Guntur district on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. Cotton bales worth over Rs 11 crore were reduced to ashes in the mishap.

NCMSL manager CS Rao said the godown was leased to farmers to store cotton bales. Rao said he received information about the fire at midnight and immediately alerted the fire department.   

The fire services department pressed into service eight fire tenders from Narasaraopet, Chilakuripet, Ponnuru, Tenali, Guntur, Mangalagiri and Vijayawada to douse the flames.  Water tankers were also rushed to fill the fire tenders, which battled for hours to extinguish the fire.

Guntur district fire officer V Srinivasa Reddy said they received information about fire in the godown at 2 am on Sunday.
Mangalagiri DSP G Ramakrishna said Rs 11 crore worth of cotton bales were reduced to ashes in the fire as per the complaint given by the company manager.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
National Collateral Management Services

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma in 'Sui Dhaaga'. (Twitter Photo)
  Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan unveil new poster of Sui Dhaaga
Salman Khan (File photo | AP)
  Salman Khan completes Kiren Rijiju's fitness challenge in Style
Gallery
People fly into the air as a vehicle drives into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. (Photo | AP)
One year later in Charlottesville: Outcry, state of emergency in the wake of anniversary rally
A major earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok island on Sunday, killing 400 and leaving thousands homeless. The 7 magnitude Earthquake was followed by a strong after-shock of 5.9 magnitude, hindering rescue operations. The death toll has reached 380, and i
Indonesia: Earthquakes across Lombok Island kills hundreds, render thousands homeless