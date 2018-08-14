20 viral fever cases reported  in Krishna district

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Around 20-25 people from Pedakallepalli of Mopidevi mandal have been recently diagnosed with viral fever.

District health teams are organising special medical camps and the officials have visited the mandal to inspect the health conditions of the people.

Speaking to Express, T Padmaja Rani, DMHO of Krishna district, said, “Weather across the district has changed drastically.

The patients’ blood samples have been sent to the laboratory for tests. Meanwhile, we have started their treatment and their condition is normal.”