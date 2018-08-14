Task force cracks whip on Vijayawada food adulteration gangs 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Cracking the whip on adulterated food manufacturing units, sleuths of Commissioner’s Task Force (CTF) carried out joint raids along with the officials of food safety, Goods and Service Tax (GST) and Legal Metrology on RK Products in KL Rao Nagar, Kothapet, on Monday, and seized Rs 10 lakh worth of adulterated food items.

Three persons, including the owner of RK Products, Oggu Murali Krishna (54), his wife Oggu Radha (49) and assistant Kokkullu Vinod, were taken into custody. After getting a tip-off from sources, CTF assistant commissioner of police (ACP) G Rajiv Kumar and the officials concerned raided the manufacturing unit and found that Murali Krishna was running the unit for the past two years without a license and was supplying poor quality food products in the name of branded food.

“Though the food material was being packed at his unit, the sachet cover had another place mentioned on it. By supplying adulterated food, the owner was putting children’s health at great risk. Consuming these products are bound to cause stomach-related ailments,” said Rajiv Kumar.

Food safety officials sent samples of food products to a laboratory for testing. “Criminal action will be initiated against the accused if the sample reports from the unit say they are harmful for consumption,” the ACP added. The ACP warned that series of raids will be conducted in coming days to curb food adulteration menace in the city.