Vijayawada bags fourth rank in ‘Swachh Rail Swachh Bharat’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tirupati and Vijayawada Railway Stations secured third and fourth ranks respectively among A1 category stations in Andhra Pradesh in the ‘Swachh Rail Swachh Bharat’ survey, the report of which was released by Union Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal in New Delhi on Monday.

The survey was conducted by Quality Council of India (IQC) under the guidance of Ministry of Indian Railways with a mission to improve cleanliness on railway station premises. The South Central Railway (SCR) registered a significant improvement in the overall ranking amongst all zones of Indian Railways, moving to the second position from its previous year’s fourth position.

The performance of the zone comes on account of the excellent ranks attained by its railway stations in both A1 and A category. This is the third such audit cum survey which has been conducted by Railways to increase level of cleanliness by identifying unclean spots/gaps and to improve cleanliness standards and also to encourage healthy competition among railway stations.

In A1 category, Tirupati Railway Station has achieved the 3rd rank amongst the top 10 of Indian Railways, while Vijayawada was placed at 4th, Secunderabad at 6th and Hyderabad stands at 8th position, thereby enabling SCR garner 4 ranks, amongst the top 10 stations of Indian Railways. Kacheguda Railway Station got 14th rank.

In A category, SCR yet again proved its efficiency by bagging three of top 10 ranks. Warangal was ranked No.3, Nizamabad No. 6 and Mancherial No. 8. The other stations which secured ranks in both Telugu States are as follows: Renigunta (12), Kazipet (14), Kadapa (15), Nellore (16), Khammam (18), Gudur (24), and Kurnool City (25).