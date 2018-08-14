Vijayawada is India's ninth most liveable city: Ease of Living Index

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two cities from Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati and Vijayawada, have made it to the top ten liveable cities in the country, securing fourth and ninth positions, as per the Ease of Living Index released by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in New Delhi on Monday.

The survey assessed 111 cities on parameters including governance, social institutions and infrastructure. In governance, Tirupati, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam secured second, ninth and tenth positions respectively.

While Tirupati secured first place in social institutions category, Vijayawada stood eighth. In the economic category, Vijayawada is the only city in the State to figure in the top ten positions by finishing last. However, in physical infrastructure category, Vijayawada failed to make to the elite club, but Tirupati and Visakhapatnam secured sixth and tenth positions respectively.

Speaking to TNIE, Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner J Nivas said the civic body had focused on developing parks, open-air gymnasiums, wastewater management and water supply, allowing it to smooth sail into the list of top ten cities in the country under the Ease of Living Index.

“Two months ago, the civic body sent a detailed report to MoHUA on 78 indicators grading the existing conditions of urban transport, wastewater management and solid waste management. Vijayawada scored 49.27 marks out of 100, performing impressively in areas including governance, health, education, wastewater management and assured water supply,’’ Nivas added.

It may be recalled that Vijayawada secured a position in the top 10 cleanest cities in the country in the above one lakh population category and bagged the Cleanest City tag under above one million population category in Swachh Survekshan this year.

Meanwhile, Tirupati scored 57.52 marks out of 100 by outstanding most cities. Expressing his happiness over the achievement, Chittoor Collector PS Pradyumna said the recognition would encourage its residents to work more effectively.

Tirupati, Vijayawada railway stations shine too

Vijayawada: Tirupati and Vijayawada railway stations secured third and fourth positions respectively among A1 category stations in the ‘Swachh Rail Swachh Bharat’ survey report released by Union Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal at New Delhi on Monday.