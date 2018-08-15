16 Andhra Pradesh cops to be honoured this Independence Day

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as sixteen police officers from Andhra Pradesh are going to receive medals for meritorious services in Delhi on the occasion of the Independence Day. Fourteen cops will receive the police medal and two will get the President’s police medal. Additional DGP (Law & Order) Harish Kumar Gupta and Additional SP, Tirupati police training center, Kovvuri Surya Bhaskar Reddy will receive the President’s police medal.