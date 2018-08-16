Home Cities Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Kanna attacks CM Chandrababu Naidu for his new-found Congress love

Kanna also demanded that the State government make public the details of the amount donated by people for capital Amaravati.

Published: 16th August 2018 04:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2018 04:56 AM   |  A+A-

BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Calling Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu an opportunist, BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana on Wednesday came down heavily on the TDP supremo for siding with the Congress. He criticised the TDP government for trying to cheat the people of Andhra Pradesh for political benefits.
He was speaking to reporters after unfurling the tricolour at the party office here on the occasion of the Independence Day.  “Naidu used to claim that it was the Congress which did injustice to the State in 2014.

What justice will the Congress do in 2019? He is just an opportunist, selfish and power-thirsty leader. He anyway backstabbed the founder of the TDP. Now, he is also killing the very founding ideology of the TDP,” the BJP State chief said.

The BJP president also fumed at Naidu for using Central funds for his political gains without giving credit to it.“The Chandranna Bima scheme is being implemented entirely with the funds from the Centre. The State government is not spending a single penny, but it is trying to get all the credit. Several other schemes, including MNREGS in the State are being run only because of the financial assistance from the Centre,” he said.

Kanna also demanded that the State government make public the details of the amount donated by people for capital Amaravati.“The government, which is blowing its trumpet over Amaravati Bonds, should come clean on what happened to the funds it got from ‘My Brick-My Amaravati’ initiative,” he demanded.
Later in the day, the BJP president shot off a letter to the Chief Minister questioning the alleged irregularities in governance.

BJP State office stone laying ceremony postponed
The proposed foundation stone laying ceremony of BJP State office building at Mangalagiri has been postponed due to the critical health condition of former PM and senior BJP leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee, BJP State general secretary V Satya Murthy said on Wednesday. Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal was scheduled to attend the event.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chandrababu Naidu BJP Kanna Lakshminarayana Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Personnel of Kerala's Fire & Rescue Services Department carry out rescue operations at Muppathadam in Ernakulam district. (Photo | EPS)
People marooned in Ernakulam district's Muppathadam being evacuated. 
Met Department has predicted heavy rain in the coming days as well (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala floods: Indian Navy swings into action
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets school children after addressing the nation on the country's 72nd Independence Day from the ramparts of the historical Red Fort in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
IN PICS | India celebrates 72nd Independence day
New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the guard of honour during 72nd Independence Day function at the historic Red fort. (Photo | PTI)
Independence Day celebrations across States