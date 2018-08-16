Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Kanna attacks CM Chandrababu Naidu for his new-found Congress love

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Calling Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu an opportunist, BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana on Wednesday came down heavily on the TDP supremo for siding with the Congress. He criticised the TDP government for trying to cheat the people of Andhra Pradesh for political benefits.

He was speaking to reporters after unfurling the tricolour at the party office here on the occasion of the Independence Day. “Naidu used to claim that it was the Congress which did injustice to the State in 2014.

What justice will the Congress do in 2019? He is just an opportunist, selfish and power-thirsty leader. He anyway backstabbed the founder of the TDP. Now, he is also killing the very founding ideology of the TDP,” the BJP State chief said.

The BJP president also fumed at Naidu for using Central funds for his political gains without giving credit to it.“The Chandranna Bima scheme is being implemented entirely with the funds from the Centre. The State government is not spending a single penny, but it is trying to get all the credit. Several other schemes, including MNREGS in the State are being run only because of the financial assistance from the Centre,” he said.

Kanna also demanded that the State government make public the details of the amount donated by people for capital Amaravati.“The government, which is blowing its trumpet over Amaravati Bonds, should come clean on what happened to the funds it got from ‘My Brick-My Amaravati’ initiative,” he demanded.

Later in the day, the BJP president shot off a letter to the Chief Minister questioning the alleged irregularities in governance.

BJP State office stone laying ceremony postponed

The proposed foundation stone laying ceremony of BJP State office building at Mangalagiri has been postponed due to the critical health condition of former PM and senior BJP leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee, BJP State general secretary V Satya Murthy said on Wednesday. Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal was scheduled to attend the event.