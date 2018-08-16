Andhra Pradesh government to organise Youth Parliament

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After announcing the unemployment dole scheme, the State government has decided to organise Youth Parliament in all the 13 districts with an objective of enhancing leadership qualities among youth. The government has already sanctioned Rs 26.27 for organising the Youth Parliament across the State.

During the Youth Parliament, discussions will be held on the topics related to Parliament, legislation, reservation for women in legislative bodies, electoral reforms, ways to check corruption etc. Stating that the Youth Parliament is a platform for the youth to speak up and change the agenda for the country, Sports and Youth Services Special Chief Secretary LVS Subramanyam said that it would inspire the youth to express their views in an organised way.

He says that such initiatives will also help in strengthening the roots of democracy. Persons in the age group of 18 to 35 years are eligible to participate in the sessions. Preference will be given to the youth who are working in the field of community development, members of youth clubs/organisations.

Interested candidates can enroll their names online in the website of Department of Youth Services.

Selection process

Of the total entries received, as many as 50 youth will be shortlisted from each division.

They will be asked to appear for an open debate to examine aspects such as oratory ability, approach to the topics, depth of knowledge, in addition to self-motivation and social consciousness.

The finalists will be called for attending the Youth Parliament at district level.