Bombay Stock Exchange listing of Amaravati Bonds on August 27

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Claiming that his credibility is a ‘big asset’ in attracting investments to Amaravati, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed the AP Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) officials to prepare a report on the listing of Amaravati Bonds on Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on August 27. Once listed, the bonds can be sold in the capital markets.

In a teleconference on Sunday, the CM said, “The credibility of Amaravati has enhanced manifold at national and international level. The credit goes to the people of the State, especially the farmers who have given their lands for the capital. My credibility is a big asset in attracting investments to Amaravati. You have to work out strategies to utilise this golden opportunity,” he told officials.

He asked officials to prepare a report on BSE listing, which would be reviewed on Thursday. Naidu is expected to participate in the listing event to be held in Mumbai. The officials on the occasion informed the CM that the money raised from the bonds is likely to be credited to the authority’s account by Thursday or Monday. They said efforts were on to issue retail bonds for the public in the next three-four months.

“It is a history that the APCRDA could get Rs 2,000 crore within just an hour without mortgaging any lands or assets. No State government in the country has achieved this record so far,” Naidu said.