Capacity of warehouses to be raised

AP State Warehousing Corporation (APSWC) Chairman LVSRK Prasad said plans are afoot to enhance storage capacity of warehouses from the present 6.52 lakh metric tonnes to 11.67 lakh metric tonnes.

Published: 16th August 2018 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2018 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Speaking after unfurling the tricolour at the warehousing corporation office here on Wednesday as part of the Independence Day celebrations, Prasad said 4 lakh metric tonnes storage capacity warehouses will be constructed with financial assistance from NABARD. Stating the retirement age of the employees of the corporation was recently enhanced to 60 from 58, he said construction of chilli and turmeric processing and cold storage units in the spices park in Guntur city will be completed by December.

