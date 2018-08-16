Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada Independence Day celebrations in full swing; CP asks cops to win people's trust

Delivering his speech, Tirumala Rao reminded people of the sacrifices freedom fighters made.

Published: 16th August 2018 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2018 05:01 AM   |  A+A-

IPS Dwaraka Tirumala Rao( Photo| R V K Rao/ EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada city police commissioner Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao participated as chief guest in the 72nd Independence Day celebrations held at City Armed Reserve grounds here on Wednesday. He received the guard of honour and hoisted the national flag. Delivering his speech, Tirumala Rao reminded people of the sacrifices freedom fighters made and the policemen of their responsibility of maintaining law and order, preventing crime, and ensuring the safety of civilians.

He asked the police to be dedicated towards work to gain people’s confidence. “A policeman’s job is risky, but we have to face challenges with confidence and we need to have a presence of mind,” said Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, adding that it could be possible only if a friendly environment with public is created.
He also stressed on the need for knowledge of cyber and economic crimes among the people. He said an increase was observed in the number of cyber crimes post-demonetization. “On this occasion, I request the people not to believe in fake calls claiming they have won lotteries and bumper prizes,” he said.

He also said that Vijayawada was the only city that had special wings for the protection of women, children, and senior citizens. Later, he distributed certificates of merit to 30 policemen working with the Vijayawada Commissionerate. North zone assistant commissioner of police (ACP) K Sravani and commissioner’s task force (CTF) ACP G Rajeev Kumar were among the officials who received the certificates.

In Machilipatnam, Minister for SERP, Women Empowerment, Child Welfare, Disabled and Senior Citizens Welfare, Paritala Sunitha, participated in the celebrations held at Parade Grounds, and talked about the development works being carried out by the State government. Meanwhile, Vijayawada Divisional Railway Manager R Dhananjayulu hoisted the flag during the celebrations held at his office. He said South Central Railway was marching towards progress as many stations got good ranking in the survey conducted by the Quality Council of India.

Dwaraka Tirumala Rao Independence Day

