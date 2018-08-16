Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Two arrested for stealing photos of girls from social media, cheating people

The shocked girl, along with her friends, approached Krishnalanka CI Chandrasekhar and explained to him about how her photos were stolen and misused.

VIJAYAWADA: Think twice before sharing photos on Facebook, Whatsapp, Instagram and other social media platforms as they will put you at risk of being misused for anti-social activities like online prostitution and call girl services.

Not knowing the trouble, a girl became a victim in the latest incident. A 24-year-old girl faced the biggest shock in her life on Wednesday when her friends called and told her that her photos are being circulated on Whatsapp with fake profiles. The shocked girl, along with her friends, approached Krishnalanka CI Chandrasekhar and explained to him about how her photos were stolen and misused.

 Sensing severity of the situation, the police conducted a detailed investigation and found that two persons, including a woman, were operating the fake online prostitution racket from Guntur. The accused were identified as K Rajeswari (38) and her son-in-law Anil Kumar (23).

During the process of investigation, the Krishnalanka police came to know the shocking facts behind the racket and said the two accused had collected Rs 20 lakh by luring people with photos stolen from the Facebook and other social media platforms.

The police said the accused Rajeswari and Anil Kumar created a database of photos taken from the Facebook and created fake profiles on the websites which offer escort services. With no one registering a complaint over the cheating racket, the gang managed to collect around Rs 20 lakh from more than 200 people.

