Address grievances of public by December: Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday directed the officials to address grievances of public by December. During a teleconference on the ongoing Grama Darshini programme with Chief Secretary Dinesh Kumar and other officials here, Naidu directed them to give door number to every house, arrange censors to every street and strengthen policing by using drones and installing closed circuit cameras.

“In addition to the existing 5,000 CCTV cameras, we should arrange 23,000 more,” the CM asserted.

Asking the officials to visit villages every Thursday and Friday in the coming five months as part of Grama Darshini programme, he told them to maintain a cordial relationship with them while enquiring their problems.

Stating that many cities from AP stood in top 10 in the rankings of Swachh Survekshan, Swachh Railway and living index, he said remaining cities and towns in the State should also reach to the level. “We are top in ‘Ease of Doing Business’ and should be ahead in ‘Ease of Getting Citizen Services’ by extending better services to people,” he said.