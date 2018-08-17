Home Cities Vijayawada

APSPDCL to build Rs 100 crore gas insulated substation in Vijayawada by next year

The Discom would construct Gas Insulated Substation in Vijayawada at an estimated cost of Rs 100 crore.

Published: 17th August 2018 03:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2018 03:24 AM   |  A+A-

The Discom would construct Gas Insulated Substation in Vijayawada at an estimated cost of Rs 100 crore. (File photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a bid to develop Vijayawada as a smart and safe city with regard to power connectivity, the Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (APSPDCL) has come up with various measures. The Discom is making efforts to achieve 100 per cent power meter reading without any human intervention to achieve optimum consumer satisfaction levels.

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, APSPDCL superintending engineer (Vijayawada circle) N Venkateswarlu said the company was equipping the existing power lines (33 kV and 11 kV lines) with covered power conductors to provide safe and quality power supply.

The Discom would construct Gas Insulated Substation in Vijayawada at an estimated cost of Rs 100 crore. The modern substation, which will be a closed one, will be built near Swaraj Maidan. It will be ready by next summer and the Discom is planning to bring more substations under its purview.

The APSPDCL is also planning to set up 18 new indoor substations in Vijayawada by spending Rs 4.5 crore on  each. “It is our contribution for the beautification of Vijayawada,” Venkateswarlu said. The SE said that in view of the complaint from the consumers with regard to meter reading and false bills, the Discom has come up with a system to negate human intervention. “We are replacing the conventional energy meters with IRDA digital meters. At the pre-designated time every month, our staff will visit the households and scan the meters. There will not be any physical feeding and the power consumption will be automatically recorded on to the device and bill will be generated,” he explained.

As of now, 80 per cent of the conventional meters have been replaced and by end of December, the DISCOM expects 100 per cent IRDA digital meters in Krishna district. As the rate of power consumption in the domestic category has increased, with more and more households installing ACs, water motors, high-end TVs and refrigerators and other electrical and electronic equipment, the power load on every individual household has increased and it is more than the 1kw load connectivity to given to the households.

“We are requesting the consumers to regularise their load connectivity by applying for new load category voluntarily and we are offering 50 per cent subsidy for the same till September 30. During this period, consumers can pay just Rs 600 instead of Rs 1200 for upgrading to new load category,” Venkateswarlu said.

APSPDCL officer said that they are encouraging digital payments of power bills to avoid late payments, which results in power disconnection and reconnection charges. A mobile app was developed by the discom for digital payments.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
DISCOM Electricity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee passes away at 93
Brazilian former president and presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva reaches out to supporters (file | AP)
Brazil: Thousands cheer after allies register Lula as candidate
Gallery
One of the most loved and respected politicians of all time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is counted as one of the greatest politicians India has ever produced breathe his last at 93. Also called as the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of Indian politics Vajpayee had not only w
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Know these interesting facts about the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of the Indian politics
Former Prime Minister, veteran BJP leader and poet Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away on 16 August 2018. He was 93. Here are some rare images from the popular parliamentarian's political career. (File | Express Photo)
Rare images from former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's political career