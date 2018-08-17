Home Cities Vijayawada

Green signal to Polavaram DPR may take a month

Officials from the Water Resources Department said they were expecting the approval next month.

Published: 17th August 2018 03:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2018 03:25 AM   |  A+A-

Polavaram project . (Photo | EPS)

By Jayanth P
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government’s wait for the revised cost estimates of the Polavaram project to be approved by the Centre may take a little longer. Officials from the Water Resources Department said they were expecting the approval next month as a team from the Central Water Commission (CWC) is scheduled to visit the project site for inspection in the next few weeks. It maybe noted that the State submitted the revised estimates or the detailed project report-2 (DPR-2) of the national project exactly a year ago in August, 2017.

Officials from the Central institution are scheduled to visit the State in the next two-three weeks. “A team will visit the project site in the last week of August or the first week of September. They will inspect the scope of the project on the field. We expect the DPR-2 to be moved for the Technical Advisory Committee’s scrutiny after that. For now, we have submitted the necessary details in the form the CWC sought,” an official said.

The State Water Resources Department is hoping for approval at the earliest so that more funds would be released from the Centre. An average expenditure of `300-400 crore is being incurred per month. “We (State government) have given an advance payment of `2,900 crore to contractors. We have spent `2,500-`2,600 crore beyond approved costs. So it is important that there is enough flow of funds for the project’s momentum to continue. That is the reason we are seeking advance release from the Centre as well,” Chief Engineer of Polavaram Project V Sridhar told TNIE.

The officials are also expecting the designs pending with the CWC to be cleared. As per the officials, 21 designs related to spillway/spill channel, earth-cum-rock fill dam and gates are pending for clearance with the CWC. “As per the schedule notified to us, another seven pending designs are scheduled to be scrutinised by the CWC for approval in September and October. Three designs pertaining to spillway and spill channel and ECRF dam will be examined in September and four more related to the same works in October,” the officials added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Polavaram project

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee passes away at 93
Brazilian former president and presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva reaches out to supporters (file | AP)
Brazil: Thousands cheer after allies register Lula as candidate
Gallery
One of the most loved and respected politicians of all time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is counted as one of the greatest politicians India has ever produced breathe his last at 93. Also called as the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of Indian politics Vajpayee had not only w
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Know these interesting facts about the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of the Indian politics
Former Prime Minister, veteran BJP leader and poet Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away on 16 August 2018. He was 93. Here are some rare images from the popular parliamentarian's political career. (File | Express Photo)
Rare images from former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's political career