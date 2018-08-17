UAE forum inks pact with CRDA to develop isles in Krishna

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Business Leaders Forum (BLF), created to promote trade between India and United Arab Emirates (UAE), has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with AP Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) to develop two of the seven islands in River Krishna in the capital region. As per the pact, the forum, set up under the guidance of the UAE’s Ministry of Economy, Embassy of India and Consulate General of India, proposed to develop a professional golf course, a convention centre, a hotel complex, recreational villas, and apartments in the sprawling 500 acres of both the islands.

The MoU was inked during the weekly CRDA review meeting on Thursday in the presence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. On the occasion, Naidu told the BLF delegation to come up with proposals while keeping in mind the environmental compliances to be made. The delegation sought three-four months time to come up with concrete plans.

However, in a press meet later, Municipal minister and CRDA vice-chairman P Narayana said that the government would float tenders for the development of the two isles. “The BLF has asked for four months time. We will go for tenders for the project. If other firms come forward to take up the project, we will give them a chance,” the minister said.

In the review meeting, Naidu directed CRDA officials to beautify Krishna river bunds downstream of Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada. He suggested the construction of a platform and a national flag post at the central point of river bed. “The place’s atmosphere should be such that people visit it in the evenings for relaxation,” he said. He also said that the hill beside the barrage, in Seetanagaram, should be beautified.

Taking stock of the nine thematic cities proposed in Amaravati, the CM suggested that nine committees be formed to oversee the development of the cities. On the occasion, CRDA Commissioner Cherukuri Sreedhar informed the CM about the proposal to develop a film studio on 25 acres in the Media City, which would be developed into a world-class media hub, with a long-term vision to host international events like Cannes Film Festival, Grammy Awards, e-Sports World Cup and other events.

Film producer Daggubati Suresh Babu, who was also present at the meeting, was of the view that the film industry, which is currently located in Hyderabad, would start migrating to the State in the next 1.5 years if skills and talent of the local artistes could be used. He also stressed the need for the government’s support in the development of film and TV training institutes in Amaravati.

Later, the officials talked about the proposal to introduce digital house numbers with QR code, and Daari - a smart navigation app -- in the capital region. Naidu asked officials to make the services more people -friendly as ease of citizen services on par with ease of doing business. Principal Secretary Ajay Jain, chairperson and managing director of Amaravati Development Corporation Ltd D Lakshmi Parthasarathi and others were also present in the meeting.

Course of action

Municipal minister P Narayana said that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will meet the management of the firms which have not launched any works in the lands allotted. Lands were given at lower rates to spur economic activity in the capital, he said. A decision on the future course of action will be taken after the meeting. He said that Naidu will go to Mumbai to participate in the listing of Amaravati Bonds on Bombay Stock Exchange on August 27. He found fault with the people criticising the government for issuing bonds at high-interest rate.