Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu announces Rs 10 crore aid to Kerala

The Chief Minister had initially announced Rs 5 crore, but soon raised the amount.

Published: 18th August 2018 03:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2018 03:35 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu addressing a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday announced Rs 10 crore financial aid to flood-hit Kerala and promised all help to the State.

He expressed grief over the loss of lives and damage to property in the State and wished its residents a speedy recovery.

The Chief Minister had initially announced Rs 5 crore, but soon raised the amount. Naidu also urged Andhras to help flood victims by making donations to Kerala Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund and tweeted a link to the fund’s website.

“Have been receiving updates about areas affected badly by floods in Kerala. Taking all measures to help those stranded by floods & contributing money for relief work.

Help the victims & donate to Kerala’s Distress Relief Fund: https://donation.cmdrf.kerala.gov.in/ @CMOKerala @vijayanpinarayi,’’ Naidu posted on the social networking site.

