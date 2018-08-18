Home Cities Vijayawada

Aqua exporters unaware of cargo facility at Gannavaram airport

Indigo to park four aircraft at airport from September 15 in phases; destinations undecided.

Published: 18th August 2018 03:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2018 03:34 AM   |  A+A-

Newly introduced AirIndia Express flight from Vijayawada to Mumbai welcomed by water canons at gannavaram airport. | (RVK Rao| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The 10-tonne capacity cargo service in Gannavaram airport, which has been functional since August 1, is hardly being used by aqua and agricultural exporters, though it happens to be the cheaper way as compared to the one they use for transportation of cargo.

K.Venkata Rama Rao, Founder of Shreepa Logistics, agency in-charge of Gannavaram airport’s cargo service, said, “It costs Rs 12 per kg to export goods from Vijayawada to Delhi while it costs Rs 32 per kg to export them from Hyderabad to Delhi. Though this sounds like a no-brainer, some exporters are opting to export from Hyderabad as they are unaware of the cheaper cargo service available from Gannavaram airport despite all the media reports.”

Despite direct appeals from Shreepa Logistics, there has been no change in the situation. “Though we have held several meetings to deal directly with the farmers, the response was not that encouraging. Unfortunately, not even middlemen have approached us till now. However, we want to help the farmers, so we are going to engage with them again. We will conduct seminars and workshops to raise awareness among them,” said Rama Rao.

This ignorance is leaving a huge potential untapped, as Delhi’s prices of aquaculture and agricultural products are more than triple the prices in Andhra Pradesh.

Shrimp in Delhi is sold at Rs 800 to Rs 1500 per kg while it sells for a mere Rs 250 to Rs 450 in Andhra Pradesh.
“When it comes to Guntur G4 chilli, there is a heavy demand in Delhi. It is sold at exorbitant prices as it is very rare there. We want to rope-in Guntur chilli farmers directly. We are going to hold meetings with them soon,” Rama Rao said.

He further claimed that Indigo will start operating flights from Gannvaram airport in September and the cargo service’s capacity will go up to 12-tonnes.

However, Gannavaram airport’s Director, G Madhu Sudhan Rao, told TNIE that Indigo, which is to park its first aircraft in Gannavaram airport on September 15 and bring in the rest of the three intermittently ‘in phases’, has not decided the destinations of its flights. “They have taken permission to operate from September 1 but have decided to be prudent and start operating their first aircraft from September 15; they will introduce the rest three in phases based on the passenger traffic.”

When asked about the exporters’ ignorance of the cargo service by exporters, official sources from Marine Products Exports Development Authority (MPEDA), told TNIE that meetings have been held with exporters and awareness is being created about the cargo service at Gannavaram Airport.

K Seetharamaraju, Assistant Director, Fisheries, said, “Aquaculture exports will only benefit exporters. It will not benefit aquaculture farmers who sell them to the intermediaries as farmers do not engage in trading even if they are approached directly. They stick to farming.”

Ramesh Babu, an exporter of flowers to Malaysia and importer from Bangalore, based in Mylavaram, Krishna district, said, “My uncle and family members are farmers. Since I am educated, I can take care of trading and ensure they get fair returns. However, most other farmers do not have the opportunity and intermediaries fleece them. They are also unaware that there is a cargo service as they do not follow the news and don’t keep up.”

D Rajesh, a seafood trader from Ramaypatnam, Prakasam district, said, “I am not aware of the service. Maybe there needs to be more marketing so that we traders come to know about it.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gannavaram airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
'Queen of Soul': Outpouring of tributes to Aretha Franklin
Weed killer found in kids' breakfast foods: Report
Gallery
Torrential rains, overflowing rivers and a series of landslides have resulted in the death of over 150 people in the state. Unofficial reports have pegged the toll at a higher count. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala rains: Amid rising death toll, Meteorological department predicts more rain
One of the most loved and respected politicians of all time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is counted as one of the greatest politicians India has ever produced breathe his last at 93. Also called as the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of Indian politics Vajpayee had not only w
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Interesting facts about the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of the Indian politics