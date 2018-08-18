Home Cities Vijayawada

No increase in house tax, says Vijayawada Mayor Koneru Sridhar

Mayor Koneru Sridhar said that Vijayawada is developing into a modern city and the State government is taking all necessary steps to make it one of the best cities in the country.

Published: 18th August 2018 03:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2018 03:39 AM   |  A+A-

Vijayawada Mayor Koneru Sridhar

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Mayor Koneru Sridhar confirmed that there will not be any increase in house taxes, water taxes etc. for the next one and half year, until TDP government is ruling. He also said that the taxes which were increased during the tenure of Congress party will also be reduced after discussion with Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Mayor Koneru Sridhar said that Vijayawada is developing into a modern city and the State government is taking all necessary steps to make it one of the best cities in the country.

The government has not introduced a hike in the taxes for the past four years, he said. There is going to be no increase in taxes in the future too, he said. He alleged that the opposition parties were trying to mislead the public by levelling baseless and false allegations against them, saying they had increased taxes. He added that the road, drainage, water supply and other basic amenities were developed by VMC for the past four years and refuted allegations of the opposition parties.

“The Congress government increased the water cess by 7 per cent every year and hiked other taxes too. We have sent a proposal to Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu to reduce the taxes that were increased in the Congress’ tenure. For the past four years, almost Rs 22,000 crores were spent. Earlier, VMC’s financial condition was bad and it even failed to pay salaries. Now we have overcome all major hurdles and have cleared a big chunk of debts,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Koneru Sridhar House tax

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
'Queen of Soul': Outpouring of tributes to Aretha Franklin
Weed killer found in kids' breakfast foods: Report
Gallery
Torrential rains, overflowing rivers and a series of landslides have resulted in the death of over 150 people in the state. Unofficial reports have pegged the toll at a higher count. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala rains: Amid rising death toll, Meteorological department predicts more rain
One of the most loved and respected politicians of all time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is counted as one of the greatest politicians India has ever produced breathe his last at 93. Also called as the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of Indian politics Vajpayee had not only w
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Interesting facts about the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of the Indian politics