Vijayawada: More rains in next 24 hours, lightning alert issued

The disaster management authority has also issued lightning strike alerts for Kanchikacherla and Vijayawada in Krishna district.

Published: 19th August 2018 04:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2018 04:04 AM   |  A+A-

VIJAYAWADA: As the southwest monsoon has weakened over coastal and Rayalaseema regions, Krishna, West Godavari, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts experienced light showers on Saturday.
However, the weathermen have warned that a low pressure over north Bay of Bengal is likely to form in the next 24 hours. The disaster management authority has also issued lightning strike alerts for Kanchikacherla and Vijayawada in Krishna district.

According to IMD officials, an upper air cyclonic circulation lies over northwest Bay of Bengal off West Bengal-Odisha coasts extending up to 7.6 km above mean sea level.  The east-west shear zone between 3.1km and 7.6km above mean sea level tilting southwards with height now runs roughly along latitude 21°N across central India. Under its influence, moderate to heavy rains is likely to occur in Visakhapatnam, Godavari and Krishna districts. Maximum rainfall may range up to 6 cm.

On Saturday evening, light rains took place in Krishna, West Godavari, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram.
In the last 24 hours, Ichapuram and Sompeta of Srikakulam district, Tadepalligudem of West Godavari received maximum rainfall of 2cm. A few other places like Nandigama, Vijayawada urban, Prathipadu, Polavaram, Racherla, Ardhaveedu and Koyyalagudem received about 1cm rainfall.

Meanwhile, the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services and Indian Ocean Forecast System issued a high wave alert, as it said waves might rise up to 3.8 metres in the next 48 hours along the coast of Dugarajapatnam in Nellore to Baruva in Srikakulam.

