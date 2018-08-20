Vijayawada Mayor failed to reduce taxes: Taxpayers Association

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Taxpayers Association (TPA) accused Mayor Koneru Sreedhar of utterly failing to reduce the taxes burdening the common man in the city, despite being part of ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in the State.

In a press release issued here on Sunday, association secretary MV Anjaneyulu said that the mayor blaming the previous government for increasing taxes is nothing but a ploy to cover up his own shortcomings. He wondered why the mayor had not requested the State government to withdraw the GO that was issued, during the previous government’s regime, to increase taxes.

Anjaneyulu pointed out that it was the TDP government which issued GO 159, increasing water charges, and questioned why the VMC council resolved to condemn it. At least now, Sreedhar should stop making false statements and sincerely focus on city development, he said.

Listing out the failures of VMC, TPA president V Sambi Reddy said the stormwater drain project was progressing at a snail’s pace, city roads had potholes and there was an increase in vehicular traffic. Reddy also took exception to VMC remaining a mute spectator when the State handed over vacant lands to private companies.